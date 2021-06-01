Idaho ‘100 Deadliest Days’ Of Travel Begins With 7 Holiday Deaths

If you happened to travel over the Memorial Day weekend like I did, you probably noticed Idaho police were out in full force. The time known as the "100 Deadliest Days" began on Monday, and will last through the Labor Day holiday.

We spent a few days in Hailey and Ketchum over the weekend after plans of camping fell through. We spent a good amount of time walking the downtown area of Ketchum, and poolside at our hotel that had a great view of Bald Mountain. We tried to stay off the roads as much as possible with the amount of state police out.

Unfortunately, the "100 Deadliest Days" of Idaho travel were exactly that...deadly. There were seven reported fatalities across the state over Memorial Day weekend, according to information shared by newsbreak.com. There were significantly fewer fatalities on Idaho roadways during this time period in 2020 than in 2019, which could be attributed to less people traveling due to Coronavirus.

We spent Memorial Day taking the Ernest Hemingway tour. We first walked the trail that features a memorial marker to the famous writer, before visiting his final resting place at the Ketchum Cemetery. The area was full of tourists, and the cemetery was packed with people visiting the gravesites of loved ones who passed. It was the first time in my life I ever visited a cemetery on Memorial Day, and it was quite a moving scene.

I want to pass along my sincerest thanks to all of our United States' military servicemen and servicewomen. Remember to drive carefully over the next couple of months. Hopefully fatality statistics this year over the "100 Deadliest Days" continue to decrease.

