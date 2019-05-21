Idaho Brothers Charged with Illegally Killing Deer Near Jackpot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Idaho brothers are facing multiple charges after Nevada wildlife officials say they unlawfully killed two deer near Jackpot.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife , the Elko County District Attorney's Office has charged Wade Asher of Burley, and Blake Asher of Boise with 27 combined charges after the two bucks were killed on the Idaho/Nevada state line. Wade was arrested on a felony warrant on May 2, and Blake turned himself in the following day, according to Nevada Wildlife.

The investigation was started after concerned citizens called the Operation Game Thief hotline and with help from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the brothers were charged. The two men will be arraigned July 3, on multiple wildlife violations including felony charges of unlawful killing of big game animals.

“This is a perfect example of how the public can play a crucial part in protecting Nevada’s wildlife,” said Tyler Turnipseed, Chief Game Warden for the Nevada Department of Wildlife said in a prepared statement. “This is a big state and while our game wardens do an excellent job covering extensive areas, we still need the public’s help to more effectively protect Nevada’s wildlife.”