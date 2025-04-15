Why doesn’t it surprise me that the people who most fear climate change (global warming) live on the coasts or in big blue cities? These are the people who engage frequently in building strawmen and other manufactured catastrophes.

Yale University conducted a study on public perceptions and found that the fear factor isn’t anywhere near as pronounced in flyover country. The liberal publication Axios went a step further and created an interactive map.

You can see that in King County, Washington, they can’t sleep at night because the planet is warming. In much of Idaho, there’s not nearly as much handwringing. Still, even in a semi-rural place like Twin Falls County, Idaho, the percentage is a smidgen above 50 percent of those surveyed.

But who was surveyed? Who declined to answer the questions? How much of the fear is media-driven? These are all variables that I would suggest influence the outcome.

Is there global warming? Yes. The globe has been warming, with a few pauses, since we came out of the last ice age. But I find myself concerned about many other things during the days before I contemplate global warming. Heck, days go by where it never enters my thoughts, but then I don’t consume a diet of MSDNC and CNN.

Normal people have bigger things to worry about. Will I have a job next year? Can I afford a home? Can I protect my kids from the media/fear complex?

The elites can afford boutique fears; the rest of us can’t.

