Idaho is Soon Going to be Very Broiling Hot

The weatherman can’t seem to make up his mind. Last week, we had some summer-like heat. This week, some places in Idaho work up to single digits. None of this is unusual in a state where it sometimes snows along the mountain passes in actual calendar summer.

Next week, feels like summer makes another appearance. Late in the week. After a gradual moderation in daytime high temperatures. Or at least that’s the outlook in the river valleys and at lower elevations. I can’t speak for the panhandle or the mountain dwellers.

On Friday the 11th, one forecast has a predicted high of 85 degrees.

The global warming types will blame our species, but we haven’t exactly had a lot of warm periods (other than a couple of days last week) since probably early October.

A friend in central Florida had a high of 92 yesterday, warm for early April even there. But it followed a cold winter and some unseasonable cold last week.

The lefties will point out that climate and weather are two different things. However, climate is a series of weather events, like inches on a yardstick.

I’m taking Friday off from work this week. Looks like I picked the wrong Friday!

I don’t like those days in July when we hit triple digits, but I’m at an age when I prefer 100 degrees over zero to 50. I’ve never slipped on ice and broken any bones when the thermometer is in triple digits or close to 100.

Cold weather has its place if you need to build an igloo. It’s not my priority right now.

