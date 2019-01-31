Idaho Fails To Stop People From Smoking!

I used to smoke tobacco. First cigars and later cigarettes. In my mid-30s I went cold turkey. It was because of the foul taste, dry throat and the goo I coughed up every morning in the shower. Nobody needed to explain smoking wasn't a benefit.

The thing is, a bag of dope doesn't come with any warning labels and most of the users know they shouldn't show up at work stoned.

A story I saw in Boise Weekly suggests Idaho isn't doing enough to get people to quit smoking. As if people didn't already know the harmful impact! The argument is we need to spend a lot more of your tax dollars to repeat the warnings and hector people.

Notice nobody calls for outlawing tobacco.

Why not? Because these very same people likely favor legalizing marijuana. They might just realize any call for a ban on tobacco for health reasons would underscore the current ban on their secular humanist sacrament, which comes in a dime bag!

The thing is, a bag of dope doesn't come with any warning labels and most of the users know they shouldn't show up at work stoned, I think.