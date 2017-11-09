Idaho Falls Man Charged With Killing His 9-month-old Son

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls man has been charged in the killing of his 9-month-old son after the autopsy ruled the death a homicide. The Post Register reports 30-year-old Robert Lawrence Saad Sr. was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder charge for the September 2016 death of Robert Saad Jr. Charging documents indicate Saad called police and reported his son had stopped breathing after falling and hitting his head. The baby was taken to a Salt lake City hospital where he died the next day. The documents indicate hospital officials found the child's injuries were not consistent with the father's story. The baby had fractures on the back of his skull and on his left arm. Saad's public defender Jordan Crane didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Wednesday.