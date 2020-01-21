Idaho Fish and Game Looking for Volunteer Instructors

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the Magic Valley is looking for volunteers to serve as hunter and trapper instructors. Fish and Game says candidates should be passionate about hunting and trapping, safe and reliable, as well as willing to get fingerprinted and have a background check done. Anyone interested in volunteering as an instructor is welcome to attend an orientation class on February 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.

"The instructor orientation will outline instructor expectations, how to organize a class, select meeting sites, order supplies, and get students registered and certified. Potential instructors also learn how to use the hunter and trapper education curriculums and how to use various teaching methods and styles that we’ve found to be effective."

Fish and Game says there will be many options for volunteers to get involved with flexible schedules and duties. If you are interested, RSVP by calling Volunteer Services Coordinator, TanaRae Alberti, at 208-324-4359 or by emailing her at tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov