Idaho Fugitive Calls in Snake Bite, Oregon Authorities Arrest Him

RICHLAND, Oregon (KLIX)-An Idaho fugitive in Oregon is behind bars after he had been bitten by a rattlesnake and called for help Thursday evening.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, dispatch had gotten a call around 7 p.m. from a man who'd used a false name saying he'd gotten lost in the Hells Canyon area on foot and was bitten by the snake. The Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was getting ready to search for the man when the sheriff's office eventually discovered the man's true identity as 33-year-old Ryan Henry, a wanted man out of Idaho on a felony warrant.

Instead of sending a search party for Henry because of his prior history with law enforcement, the sheriff went out with several deputies to try and locate him near the Richland area. The deputies went out on two boats on the Snake River and eventually found Henry a little after 10 p.m. Paramedics treated Henry's condition and he was booked into the Baker County Jail.