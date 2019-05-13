Idaho Has Fewer Drug Addicts Than Most States

Drug addiction is a serious matter but in Idaho not as serious as elsewhere. WalletHub ranked 50 states and the District-of-Columbia for issues related to illegal drug use and addiction. The District is listed as the worst (I’ve driven some of the nastier streets there and can vouch for the claim).

Only two states are better than Idaho on the list. Minnesota and Hawaii. Many of our neighboring states also scored very well. No surprise the Dakotas made this list. Same with Utah and Nebraska.

Sometimes we can encounter regional trends with these lists. I don’t believe it’s the case with drug problems. Some troubled states are sprinkled around the country and are often bordered by states with better reputations.

Idaho apparently does very well when it comes to treatment of addictions. Law enforcement and addiction rankings in the state aren’t quite as solid but still well, well ahead of most other states. The interactive map above will help you with comparisons. Just drag your cursor from state-to-state.