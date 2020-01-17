Idaho Has One Of The Strictest Alcohol Sales Laws In The Nation

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the beginning of prohibition thanks to the passing of the Eighteenth Amendment. Production, transportation, importation, and the sale of alcohol was banned for 13 years in the United States starting January 17, 1920. Maybe you'll celebrate in a rebellious way at a bar tonight or this weekend; I'll be celebrating sober with a Mt. Dew in hand. While I don't drink alcohol, I do understand why people drink and why bootleggers braved the law to illegally distribute their bottles of booze. On December 5, 1933 with the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment, Americans could once again legally get their drink on.

Just because booze was legal again doesn't mean that there weren't rules and some of those more odd rules are still on the books. In Oklahoma it is illegal to sell certain alcohol drinks cold. The warm beer law, according to the Food and Wine website, means beer must be sold at room temperature by a licensed liquor store. Massachusetts has banned happy hours and in Utah you can't prepare an alcoholic drink in front of kids.

Idaho has an interesting law when it come to the sale of alcohol; there can only be one bar for every 1,500 residents. According to the math by Thrillist, that means there are around 150 cities in Idaho that can only have a single bar in the town. For Twin Falls, with a population around 50,000, there can only be 33 bars. The law is different for convenience stores selling alcohol.