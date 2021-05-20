Idaho Hatcheries Reopen to the Public

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will now be able to visit Idaho fish hatcheries once again after the COVID-19 pandemic closed them off to non-employees.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday the public will once again be able to visit and tour hatchery facilities across the state. The hatcheries were closed off to the public beginning the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 virus resulted in the stay-at-home order and resulted in the closure of many state agencies to close access off to the public.

There are 20 fish hatcheries in Idaho, three of which are located in the Magic Valley and one in the Wood River Valley. The Hagerman hatchery raises about three to four million fish a year. The Magic Valley Steelhead hatchery is located in the Snake River Canyon southwest of Filer and primarily raises steelhead trout. Niagara Springs, also in the Snake River Canyon just south of Wendell, raises steelhead trout too.

Idaho Fish and Game said it will not offer tours yet and any public visit will have to be self-guided for now. The agency also asks that people continue to practice social distancing while visiting. To find the nearest hatchery near you go to the Idaho Fish and Game hatcheries webpage.

