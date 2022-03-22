Idaho Hopeful On New NBC Talent Show Grew Up North Of Twin Falls

An Idaho musician has made the final cut and is appearing on a new NBC reality show that will feature some talented, unknown singers and performers from across the United States. The show, which debuted Monday night (March 21) and is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dog, features 56 contestants vying for the country's 'best original song."

American Song Contest kicked off its debut season Monday night with a round of qualifying performances. Fifty-six of the country's most talented singers and songwriters will battle it out over the next several weeks. One of the contestants, Andrew Sheppard, is a popular musician who has performed throughout southern Idaho and grew up in Hailey. He currently lives in Boise.

Sheppard has numerous videos on YouTube that have attracted thousands of fans statewide, and now he'll get the opportunity to show off his talents to a national audience. The Idaho native has been performing live to area crowds since 2009, and his music is described as "heartland rock," according to his NBC biography page.

To check out a preview of the new reality talent show, which airs at 6 P.M. (MT) on Mondays, click here. Viewers can vote on their favorite performers in the same style as other talent shows like American Idol, by casting votes online.

We would like to wish Andrew Sheppard the best of luck on his quest for the country's "best original song." Be sure to support a fellow Idahoan and vote for him when given the chance.

