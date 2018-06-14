Idaho Hunters Can Apply for Grizzly Bear Hunt Beginning Friday

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Starting Friday, Idaho hunters will be able to apply for a grizzly bear hunt.

Hunters will have until July 15 to submit their application. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, one tag will be issued for a hunt in a portion of Eastern Idaho, with the drawing expected in early August.

Applicants will pay a nonrefundable $16.75 application fee and must prepay the cost of the tag to apply, which is $199.75 for hunters not Price Locked (those who did not hold a valid hunting, fishing or trapping license in 2017) and $166.75 for hunters who are Price Locked. Tag fees will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants, but not the application fee or the cost of the license. Resident hunters who applied for 2018 moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat, as well as other big game tags, can apply for the 2018 grizzly bear tag.

Apply at any Fish and Game license vendor, at Fish and Game regional offices, or online. All mailed applications must be postmarked no later than July 15. The grizzly bear hunt is scheduled for Sept. 1 through Nov. 15.