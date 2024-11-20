The Violent Drug Gang Coming Soon to Idaho

Tren de Aragua is on Idaho’s doorstep. The infamous gang that took over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado is now establishing bases in Montana and Wyoming. With West Coast affiliates, the violent thugs can easily transit to Idaho. While members aren’t known to be operating a state chapter, law enforcement believes they’ve done business in the Treasure Valley.

This is a gang known for committing depraved crimes and unspeakable tortures.

While I’ve heard illegal immigrants and affiliated drug traffickers weren’t the number one issue deciding the last election, it did play a role.

The best advice if you encounter one of the gang’s members at a shop or a rest stop is to give them a wide berth. Killing is often a rite of passage for these criminal elements.

Our neighboring blue states complain about our private gun ownership and our restrictions on woke culture and infanticide. Still, they invited the gang cancer into our country and offered it a sanctuary.

If you don’t have a border and the rule of law, you don’t have a sovereign country. This is far bigger than a few million brain-dead American liberals. There’s an organized effort to bring down our nation. We should be preparing for war. We may have to fight this conspiracy, and it is better to challenge them south of the border than on our turf. Now you know why the elites so despise President Trump. He stands in their way, and he’s the first American leader to take this issue seriously in my 60-plus years as a citizen.

Get our free mobile app