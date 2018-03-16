TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are teaming up to keep impaired drivers off the road during the St. Patrick's Day holiday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced their deputies will be teaming up with the Office of Highway Safety to stop drunk-driving. Officers will be out in full force for the holiday that has become a dangerous one with 60 people being killed nation wide in 2016, according to the sheriff's office. Captain Tim Miller with the sheriff's office said in a a prepared statement the goal of the enforcement is to “keep families whole and our communities safe.” Idaho State Police will also be out patrolling Idaho's roads looking for people driving drunk. ISP advises people to plan ahead and make arraignments to get home that don't include drinking and driving. Troopers encourage people to use taxis, ride services, or sober friends and family members to get home safely. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office provide these tips for enjoying St. Patrick's Day:

• Plan for a sober driver to take you home.

• If you have a friend who’s had too much to drink take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact police.

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive.