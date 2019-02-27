Idaho Legislators Plot Secretly To Grab Your Guns?

Idahoans aren't usually afraid of guns. Some newcomers are alarmed to walk into a store and see customers carrying openly. The alarmed usually hail from large cities and they'll try and change our culture to match theirs, however. The overwhelming number of state legislators remain Republican and friendly to gun culture.

The term relates to seizing firearms from owners deemed mentally unstable or potentially violent.

Many choose hunting and fishing as primary forms of recreation.

So it came as a surprise when several people wrote me and claimed State Senate Majority Caucus Leader Kelly Anthon voted for a red flag bill. For a matter of explanation, the term relates to seizing firearms from owners deemed mentally unstable or potentially violent. It's a form of prior restraint, which courts traditionally frown upon.

The bill Anthon, a Declo farmer and lawyer, supported was actually a victim's rights bill. He spoke with us on-air and offered an explanation. You can listen by watching the video below.

You can bank on one thing. The gun lobby used the confusion to raise money. It's how much of modern politics works, no matter how much confusion it causes the voting public.