Idaho Man Arrested in Utah for Attack on Woman Two Years Ago

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man was arrested in Utah for a crime two years ago in the Treasure Valley where a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while jogging in her neighborhood.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Nicholas Campbell was found and arrested on a warrant from Idaho by the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Bountiful Police Department Wednesday afternoon in Salt Lake City where he was working.

Campbell is facing charges of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and infliction of great bodily injury following the attack of a woman on the morning of November 30, 2018 in a Boise neighborhood. The woman did not know Campbell when she was attacked and police found out he had lived in the same neighborhood at the time.

Detectives and deputies with the county spoke with a number of people and collected evidence, including DNA samples. Campbell was identified as a person of interest last spring while another law enforcement agency was investigating another crime. Detective work and DNA evidence eventually resulted in Campbell's arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Campbell is waiting extradition out of Utah.

Get our free mobile app