Idaho Man Sentenced for Digging on Tribal Archaeological Site

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Challis man will have to pay restitution for digging in a tribal cultural site in 2017. According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis in a prepared statement, Alan Thorkelson, 38, of Challis, pleaded guilty in April to unauthorized excavation of the Devil Canyon Archaeological Site.

Thorkelson was caught by law enforcement at the Shoshone-Bannock tribal cultural site digging, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution. The area was being monitored for previous graffiti incidents.

“These archeological resources are of particular significance to tribal communities. The looting of these resources is especially harmful,” said Mary D’Aversa, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District Manager in a prepared statement.

“We aggressively pursue those individuals who commit these violations of law.” The Bureau of Land Management with help from the Custer County Sheriff's Office investigated the crime.

Charges were supported by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act that helps protect archaeological resources on public and tribal lands. “My office is dedicated to protecting archaeological resources on public and tribal lands,” U.S. Attorney Davis said in a news release. “I commend the BLM and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this important case.”