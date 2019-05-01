Idaho Man Taken to Hospital After Rollover Crash Near Meridian

(KLIX) – A man was taken to the hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Meridian.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash was reported at 11:17 a.m. at milepost 41.9. It happened when Warren J. Staelens, 68, of Nampa was driving eastbound in a Cadillac Seville.

Police said that while behind the wheel Staelens had a medical emergency and veered off the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into a metal guardrail.

Staelens was wearing a seat belt, according to police, but still sustained injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The lanes were blocked for about 90 minutes while crews cleared the crash site.