Idaho Murder Suspect Arrested in Florida

SARASOTA, Florida (KLIX)-Florida authorities say they've arrested a man wanted in the Magic Valley for a 2016 robbery and murder.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced on social media that Denny Hornia was behind bars Tuesday for the alleged crime thanks to cooperation with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies including the Sarasota Police Department.

A Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Hornia thanks to DNA evidence and found he was living in Sarasota County for four years unnoticed. The suspect is waiting to extradited back to Idaho.