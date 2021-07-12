Idaho Needs to Repeal the Gas Tax Now

At least temporarily. I need the qualifier because the condescending members of the legislature will reach for any excuse to maintain the “revenue”. This has been done in other parts of the country. During a spike in prices during the early part of the century, even liberal New York State suspended the tax until costs stabilized. It was championed by a Republican member of the State Senate. Even his political opponents across the aisle got on board (they were feeling constituent heat).

At the time, prices that had been hovering over a dollar a gallon suddenly shot to well over two dollars a gallon. Then Katrina hit and there were weeks of even greater pain.

When the state average for unleaded regular exceeds $3.40 a gallon, the gas tax is suspended until we see a drop below the figure we’ve chosen.

Government’s primary role isn’t as a piggy bank. Our founders viewed it as a necessary evil with essentially two missions. The states would provide for a common defense and work to ensure the free movement of goods.

Just last week, Governor Brad Little was singing the praises of the state’s economic recovery. Idaho bounced back quickly from his pandemic orders. When I saw prices for unleaded regular while driving to work Monday morning, I was stunned. This is going to derail any economic recovery before Labor Day.

Analyst Trilby Lundberg expects the cost of gasoline to stabilize in coming weeks. She doesn’t say what you’re paying is going to drop any time soon.

While they’re at it, they can stand up to the donor class and ban forced vaccinations as a condition of employment!