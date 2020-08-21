Idaho Remains In Stage 4; Gov Little Asks Support Of Food Banks

Governor Brad Little made the announcement that Idaho will remain in Stage 4. With all the data that is coming out the governor said that Idaho is not ready to fully reopen. No businesses are required to close down but social distancing is still required and large gatherings are still not allowed.

The governor said that even though we are seeing numbers go down they are not where they want them to be. There is a concern with schools back in session and Governor Little said that each school district is working with their health districts to ensure that they are working to keep staff and students safe. They are doing everything they can to lower the curve and keep people healthy while also making sure students don't fall behind. The governor highlighted how important it is to support food banks and food assistant programs right now.