Idaho Reptile Zoo Settles Into New Boise Location

If you're a fan of cold-blooded creatures that slither and scurry about, there is a place in Boise that you may want to visit soon. The Idaho Reptile Zoo has settled into its new location.

The Idaho Reptile Zoo, which was formerly known as Treasure Valley's Reptile Adventures, has a new location. The zoo is run by a guy named Tyler Messina, who along with his daughter, travel throughout the state sharing their reptiles with those who enjoy interacting with them. A recent post to Facebook alerted the public to the recent opening at the new 10531 W Overland Road location.

It's a 10,000 square-foot building that now homes Messina's variety of vertebrates. The zoo operates with the assistance of community donations, and is open seven days a week, according to the website. The zoo's Facebook page also offers details about the variety of animals you can have a "hands on" experience with. Snakes, turtles, lizards and other variety of reptiles can be found within the building's walls.

The Idaho Reptile Zoo is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., and Sundays from 11 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Tickets cost $9 for adults, kids 13 and under are $6 (seniors and first responders also pay this amount), and kids three and younger are FREE.

Donations of food, supplies and money are accepted, and you can get more information about donating by clicking here. The zoo operates as a 501 c(3) non-profit, which means public donations are vital.

