The leftist poison is infecting our kids even in conservative Idaho. You probably worry more about them being exposed to drugs and alcohol, but there’s a pernicious attempt by local educators to indoctrinate your children. As evidenced by a student walkout at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. They were demanding that law enforcement stop arresting criminals.

What Became of Classroom Learning?

Consider this: school administrators constantly complain that they need to raise funds to support education. Yet, overall, nobody leaves public schools prepared for life. Then the administrators argue they need even more money. When I was a young guy covering news, a legislator told me you “couldn’t give schools enough money!” He wasn’t offering a compliment, and he was a Democrat.

For all of you who’ll argue with me and say we need to allow kids to express themselves, hey, fine. How about nights and weekends? Wouldn’t they be better prepared for life in class? Keep in mind, this is the same school district where the staff is being told to vote for the most liberal candidates this year. Some will also argue that the teachers can make their own choice, but I hear a contradiction. This is the same crowd that objects to prayer in school because kids who don’t pray will be intimidated by the power structure.

Take Action Now!

If you have school-age children, you need to take an interest in what they’re learning. If that means changing out the elitists on school boards and administrative offices, then make it so. How about you start by calling the Twin Falls School District? The number is provided: Phone: 208-733-6900