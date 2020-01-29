Idaho Set to Ban Biological Boys from Girls Sports

The video below from Monty Python is a good argument for separating biological boys from biological girls in sports. A 205 pound transgender athlete doesn’t really belong with your 105-pound daughter on a track, field or boxing ring. The politically correct and the LGBT community will scream we’re hurting somebody’s feelings (as if that should be against the law) but they aren’t really concerned about how the girls feel.

Barbara Ehardt was a big time college basketball coach and now serves in the Idaho House of Representatives. We told you last week about her proposed law banning biological boys from competing against girls.

Ehardt has been working on her bill for 18 months. There are likely many parents who’ll lobby on her behalf.

She joined us this week on Magic Valley this morning. The Representative from Idaho Falls still backs Title IX provisions but from her own experience shares, girls simply develop at different levels and in different ways.

Across the country, 18 states already have similar laws on the books. Idaho could make it 25 as 6 other states are also considering the law this year.

The issue is gaining traction as well in other parts of the world. A champion women’s cyclist in Great Britain is taking grief from the LGBT crowd for suggesting women will simply drop out of racing if biological men dominate the sport. The writer J.K. Rowling has also been criticized for related remarks.

You can hear her arguments by clicking on the video posted below: