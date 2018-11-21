Idaho Singer Delivers A Country Twist To A Gem State Christmas

I sure didn't expect to see any results when I googled "Idaho Christmas Song." It once again goes to show that you can find anything on the Internet.

In 2005, a musician named Jerry Tlucek released this country song about Idaho. The beauty of the countryside, the weather, and the state's abundance of unique stones, are all mentioned in the song.

If I had to choose a favorite line from the song, I would have to go with his description of one of his favorite things about Idaho. " Where good friends are still friends ." I have no idea what the hell that means, but it works because it's the holidays, so who cares.