Idaho Transportation Crews to Inspect Bridge on I-84 Near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A scheduled bridge inspection between Twin Falls and Jerome on Interstate 84 will slow traffic down for a several hours.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the bridge at milepost 163 will be inspected by crews on April 15, in the morning hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Traffic will be one lane for each direction as the inspection is done. The closure will alternate from eastbound to westbound lanes as the inspection progresses. According to ITD the closure and change in traffic pattern is separate from the ongoing construction on I-84 between the Twin Falls and Jerome exists.

A bridge inspection truck will be used to look at the structure from the eastbound lanes and the county road below the bridge. Drivers need to watch for people working and equipment while in the work zone.

