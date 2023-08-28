Idaho: Where the Once Abnormal is Now Normal

Get our free mobile app

I had two unusual experiences in one 15-minute stretch. Over the weekend. As I attempted to send my modem back to CenturyLink (I canceled service). A store I’ve used seemed like a good place to start. The door opens automatically at the appointed hour when the shop opens. I arrived 15 minutes later. Sure enough, the door was unlocked. But there was nobody inside. I waited for a few minutes. Some other customers came by. Then they left in frustration.

When I left, I decided to circle the block. When I came back, I saw a clerk going inside. I parked, walked in and she beckoned me to a counter. I won’t condemn someone for being late. Many of us have overslept. An online friend later told me a story about a young woman who was late for work because she was attempting to find someone else to look after her sick baby. Many people can’t afford to lose a day of work.

But my latest situation has a twist. I needed a box. The clerk said she had one on the shelf behind her. It was a used box, and half of it looked like someone had spilled oil or grease inside. She wanted to pack the device in that box! When I asked if there was an alternative, she said yes. When I left, she was greeting a second customer. For all I know, CenturyLink is getting an oily modem in a few days.

Two other issues. I’m an old-fashioned guy. The world has passed me by. I am still not comfortable dealing with people who wear nose jewelry. Doesn’t that hurt? Two, as I left, a bearded man in a polka dot dress was walking down the street. We exchanged smiles. I found it funny. I’m no longer shocked. He didn’t bother me. My reaction did.

Every day normal has been dumbed down.