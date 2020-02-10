Idaho Woman Accused of Aggravated Battery on 93-year-old Woman

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Police in eastern Idaho say a young woman allegedly broke into a home and beat up the 93-year-old resident during the weekend.

According to the Blackfoot Police Department, Ralyn Piper, is accused of aggravated battery, burglary, malicious injury to property, and resisting and obstruction.

Piper, 21, was arrested on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8 after she broke into the victim's home on N. Stout Street. Officers found Piper still inside the home when they arrived. Piper was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning. Police said in a statement Monday, Piper is being held on a felony warrant and a misdemeanor from Bannock County.