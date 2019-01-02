Idaho’s Spectacular Growth As Measured In Moving Vans

More evidence as we start the New Year Idaho is growing like a beanstalk. U-Haul and United Van Lines can measure where people are going by truck rentals.

Cost of living, taxes and more responsible government are also factors.

To quote a release from U-Haul:

“ Idaho jumps nine spots to become the No. 5 Growth State in America, according to U-Haul® data analyzing U.S. migration trends for 2018. ”

United Van Lines found a tremendous exodus from the Northeast as people headed to the Mountain West (read it by clicking here ) in 2018. Idaho and Oregon are showing some serious incoming traffic! It’s believed people are coming here because they see economic opportunity. Cost of living, taxes and more responsible government are also factors.