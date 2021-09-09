Imagine Dragons Coming To ExtraMile Arena In Boise March 2022

The band Imagine Dragons has made the announcement for their next tour. One of the stops will be in Boise at the ExtraMile Arena. If you are a big fan of them, you should definitely consider checking them out.

Information about the show:

The concert will be on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 at 7 pm. It will be at the ExtraMile Arena and doors open at 6 pm. It does not say if there is an opening act yet but we will continue to look into it.

Ticket information

Right now tickets are in presale. However, the general public on sale starts on September 10th at 10 am. I have a feeling the tickets are going to go pretty quickly so if you want to guarantee a seat you might want to set a reminder in your phone.

If you are interested in VIP Packages you can purchase them now as well ranging from $249 - $729. If you are an American Express card member you also qualify for presale. Tickets start at $67.50 and range up to about $400 not including fees.

I am not sure what pricing will be once presale is over. I imagine about the same.

Who is Imagine Dragons?

The band is know for songs like "Radioactive" "Believer" and "Wrecked". You can get all the information about the band at their website as well.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now