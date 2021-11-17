In The Christmas Spirit? Come See Santa In Filer, Idaho

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means that Christmas festivities are soon to follow. There are a ton of events in-store around the area, and Santa will be plenty busy this year. On Wednesday, December 1, Santa will be appearing in Filer at the City Square for their first Christmas light parade. The parade will be out on by the Filer Events Committee.

The parade will start at 5:30 PM at the fairgrounds and make its way down 6th street, before going down Main and will conclude with Santa lighting the big Christmas Tree at the City Square. If you are unable to make it to the lighting of the tree, you can still catch the parade on the route and wave to Santa from a distance.

There will be live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. The parade will begin at 5:30 and afterward, kids will have a chance to visit Santa and tell them what they want for Christmas. With it being the beginning of December he should be able to hopefully get everything done before Christmas. There will be a place for children to write and send Santa a letter as well, so if they are unable to meet with him, or are afraid he will forget their request, they can put their letter in the mailbox as a reminder.

Mark your calendars and head out to Filer on the 1st and enjoy some good eating, a fun time, and of course the beginning of the Christmas season. Don't be a Grinch; tis the season to be jolly and see Santa!

