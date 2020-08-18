Incredible $948,000 Twin Falls Home Is A Wood Lovers Dream

A Twin Falls property that has spent about three months on a local real estate website has been receiving a lot of attention by interested parties during that time. The three-bedroom, Pole Line Road listing, is currently for sale for $948,000.

With close to 3,000 views in less than 90 days, a Twin Falls home located at 2312 Pole Line Road East has captured the attention of many, and for good reason. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is listed by agent Jaci Walker, according to the listing on Zillow.

The asking price of the property was reduced by $50,000 back in July. The interior and exterior woodwork in this home is beautiful, with the lower level family space that includes a custom built fireplace being the attention grabber. The master bathroom, with its large window, wood and tile design and jacuzzi tub, are an amazing addition to the home also.

Zillow

Zillow

The 3,300 square-foot property is located near Pillar Falls, on the Snake River. A garden with fruit tress, maple floors, vaulted log designs, fireplace, sunroom, shop, four-car and gated RV parking and custom kitchen, just add to this amazing log-style home's desirability.

To view the gallery of pictures in its entirety, click here. Arrangements to view the property can be made on the website. The home was built in 1999, and sits on 1.4 acres of beautifully landscaped property. The home is less than two miles from Sawtooth Elementary School.