Injury Crash at Blue Lakes and Heyburn, Traffic Diverted

UPDATE: Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle forcing it out onto a busy street hitting two other cars Friday afternoon in Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, six people were sent to the hospital after the four vehicle crash at Blue Lakes Blvd and Heyburn Ave at around 6 p.m. ISP says 34-year-old Cedric Mitchell, of Twin Falls was driving a 2007 GMC 1500 pickup when he rear-ended a Dodge pickup waiting on Heyburn at the stoplight. The impact pushed the Dodge into a Nissan Frontier headed north on Blue Lakes and all three vehicles ended up crashing into a Ford Mustang headed south on Blue Lakes.

Police say Mitchell had to be taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise while two people in the Dodge, Dwayne and Maryann Steiner, were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arturo Leon Avila, of Twin Falls and Lilia Leon-Vega, of Twin Falls and one of two juveniles in the Nissan were also taken to the local hospital.

Twin Falls Police, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to the crash and assisted in the investigation. The intersection was blocked for about four hours.