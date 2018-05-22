UPDATE: Injury Crash Reported on I-84 in Jerome

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a singled vehicle crash near Jerome. At just before 5 p.m. 20-year-old Richard Meza, of Wendell, got onto the 165 on-ramp leaving Jerome when his car went off the road and hit a light pole and overturned. Meza and his passenger, 19-year-old Lakin Tsetsakis, of Gooding, were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital; both of them had been wearing seat belts.

UPDATE, 5:50 p.m. : Idaho State Police say all lanes have reopened.

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Crews are at the scene of an injury crash westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 165, near Jerome.

At around 5 p.m., according to Idaho State Police, the right lane and westbound on ramp are currently blocked.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.