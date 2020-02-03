Interstate 84 Reopens East of Declo After Closure Due to Blowing Snow

Part of Interstate 84 that was closed this morning due to blowing snow has been reopened as of 1 p.m. Monday, February 3.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation website, the road is currently good for surface friction but is slushy or wet.

This morning the I84/86 interchange to the Utah state line was closed in both directions. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, blowing and drifting snow forced the closure to all traffic.

For the latest road condition reports got to 511.idaho.gov.

Idaho Transportation Department