Iran Has Issued an Arrest Warrant for President Trump

Iran has just issued an arrest warrant for President Trump and says he will be prosecuted once his presidential term ends.

KALB.com reports Iran has issued almost 36 warrants for the arrest of individuals involved in and responsible for the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.

From KALB.com -

Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr said that Trump was at the top of the list and that he would be prosecuted as soon as his presidential term ends.

