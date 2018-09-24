Is Idaho Really an Awful Place for a Teaching Career?

A friend teaches in Seattle. Previously in Nevada.

Liberal Vermont is behind Idaho!

She claims Idaho has a woeful reputation among teachers. Idaho Democrats insist we spend more. We’re told the state is among the worst in the country for a teaching career.

Not according to WalletHub. Idaho is in the middle. The state is ranked 26 th according to a scoring system you can see by clicking here . Liberal Vermont is behind Idaho! High tax New York (where my sister teaches and doesn’t praise the education system) is labelled number one. Wyoming is 7th and Utah is listed at number 11 by the survey. Washington State is barely ahead of Idaho and Nevada is six places behind.