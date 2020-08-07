ISP: Fatal Rollover Near Spencer

SPENCER, Idaho (KLIX)-A Soda springs resident was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Spencer Friday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, 31-year-old Ychel Portillo was driving south on Interstate 15 in a 2009 Saturn Aura and went off the roadway, over corrected, went back across the roadway and rolled. ISP said Portillo had not been wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car and killed.

Part of the interstate was blocked for several hours. Clark County Sheriff's Office assisted ISP.