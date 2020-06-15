ISP: Two Fatalities on Sunday in Separate Crashes

(KLIX)-Idaho State Police investigated two separate fatal crashes Sunday that killed a 23-year-old Craigmont man and 50-year-old from Spirit Lake.

According to ISP, The first happened at 8:50 a.m. six miles south of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford F-150, was headed north, crossed the highway and went into a nearby river. Passenger Charles Bentz, of Craigmont, was partially ejected out of the pickup and killed. The Driver of the Ford, Edgar Chamberlain, 63, also of Craigmont, was taken to a Boise Hospital. ISP said neither man had their seat belts on.

The second crash reported by ISP happened at 7:13 p.m. near Spirit Lake on State Highway 34. Christopher Peterson, of Spirit Lake, was head west on the highway at what State Police said was a high rate of speed and went off the roadway. Peterson was ejected and killed. The investigation is ongoing.