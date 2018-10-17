ISP: Two Killed in Separate Head-on Collisions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police investigated two separate head-on crashes that happened at around the same time on Tuesday. The first reported crash happened at around 1:09 p.m. on State Highway 55 north of Banks between a semi and a pickup. According to ISP, Fredrik Egurrola, age 70, of Homedale, was headed north in the pickup when he crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on. Egurrola died at the scene while the semi driver was taken to a Boise hospital. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. Meanwhile, at around 1:15 p.m. ISP in northern Idaho responded to another head-on crash near Rathdrum. ISP reported 20-year-old Brady McPhail, of Osburn, was driving a newer sedan when he went into the apposing lane and hit a pickup head-on; McPhail, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died on scene, the pickup driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked the roadway for more than three hours.