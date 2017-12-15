Items Stolen From Unlocked Cars, TFPD Seek Suspect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera after several cars where gotten into and items stolen. TFPD posted a video taken from a camera in the Northern Sky Dr. area of Twin Falls on December 4, in the early morning. Police say items were taken from several unlocked vehicles in the area and this female is suspect in the crime. Police remind people to lock their vehicles and not provide thieves with easy targets. If you have any information on this crime call Twin Falls Police Detecting Rivers at 208-735-4357 or email krivers@tfid.org.

