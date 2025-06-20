Jerome County has a rich history for a young creation. The yearly Live History Day is Saturday, June 21st, from 9:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon. I highly recommend it as a way to connect with the Magic Valley’s past.

This is Where You Come From

The site is the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, known as the IFARM. If you’re driving from Twin Falls, you’ll cross the Perrine Bridge and the Interstate, then at the light, you’ll turn right. The signs will take you to the event. Five-dollar admission for adults, 12 and under are free.

The IFARM is a massive 15-acre outdoor museum, with several buildings you can walk through.

All aspects of county history are covered, from farming to the World War Two internment camp to the actual work of a blacksmith. Oh, and there’s a pie auction, which is a major fundraiser for the Jerome County Historical Society.

Machines, People, and War

I enjoyed the antique tractors and trucks, and the old Post Office. There’s a model railroad display, too! Oh, and animals. Llamas and sheep, and my experience was that they are just as curious about us as we are about them.

There’s plenty of parking, and bring a camera.

Be prepared for the weather. Six weeks ago, we would’ve considered it warm. Saturday’s high may not break 60, but unlike last year, winds are expected to be calm. If you’re a local, you’ll also find it’s like a big reunion. I saw a great many friends last year.

