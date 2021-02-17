Jerome Men Found Safe in South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Jerome men out on snowmobiles were found safe and warm in the South Hills after they didn't snow up at home.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams with Twin Falls and Cassia counties responded at around 5:30 a.m. after the Cassia County Sheriff's Office got word that Jake Peters, 40, and Shawn Madsen, 51, didn't make it home Tuesday evening. An incident command was set up at Diamond Field Jacks near Magic Mountain. At around 6:39 a.m. the two men were located at the Bostetter Warming Hut warm and dry after spending the night there.

The two were able to ride out on their snowmobiles with the search team. They told the sheriff's office that the snow began to blow and drift and as it got dark they became disoriented and decided to stay at the hut until morning.

