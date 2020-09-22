Jerome Police Seek Information On Teen Missing Since Sept 21

Police in Jerome County are seeking information on a missing teenager that hasn't been in contact with family for more than 24 hours.

A missing Jerome-area teen by the name of Savannah Dawn Walker, 16, has been listed on a state website for missing juveniles. Her profile, absent a current photograph, was shared on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Walker's last date of contact is listed as Monday, September 21, 2020.

Savannah is described as being 5'6", and weighing approximately 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and light blue colored jeans. Walker was also in possession of a purple backpack.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Savannah Dawn Walker, please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-1911.