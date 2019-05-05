BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile was killed in a single vehicle crash when it ended up partially submerged in a creek in Boise County on Saturday.

Idaho State Police say in a statement that two juveniles were in a Dodge Neon a little after 6 p.m. when it went off Robie Creek Road after a wasp had flown into the vehicle. The crash happened about two miles north of State Highway 21.

The Neon ended up overturned and partially submerged in Robie Creek where one of the juveniles died. ISP says both juveniles had their seat belts on.