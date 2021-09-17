Juvenile Killed in Rollover East of Shoshone

KIMAMA, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile driver was killed in an early morning rollover crash on Idaho Highway 24 east of Shoshone Friday and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho Idaho State Police the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Kimama, in east Lincoln County. The driver was headed west when the driver went off the road, over corrected and rolled. The young driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed. The other juvenile was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.

