Juveniles Charged Following Shooting Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Two juveniles are facing charges for an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the juveniles were arrested shortly after the shooting at a home outside of Mountain Home July 14, an adult male was taken to the hospital for injuries; the sheriff's office said there were two victims that suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One of the juveniles has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, the other is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. The accused teens will not be identified because of their age and the victims have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.