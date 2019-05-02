Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Rainbow’ Spotlighted in ‘Songland’ Trailer [WATCH]

Forthcoming reality TV show Songland highlights guest songwriter Shane McAnally in a new teaser trailer featuring one of his most impactful co-writes, Kacey Musgraves' " Rainbow ."

McAnally co-wrote the closing track off Musgraves' Grammy-winning album Golden Hour with the singer as well as another frequent collaborator, Natalie Hemby. His other hits include Sam Hunt 's "Body Like a Back Road," Miranda Lambert 's "Mama's Broken Heart" and Midland 's "Drinkin' Problem".

He's worked with Musgraves throughout her mainstream run as a co-writer and as the producer of Same Trailer Different Park (2013) and Pageant Material (2015).

While most TV singing competitions target would-be stars, Songland -- an 11-episode spin-off of The Voice -- seeks songwriters interested in providing established names with the songs that make the whole world sing. Per the series' teaser trailer, aspiring songwriters will demo their compositions on-air for stars such as Kelsea Ballerini , Old Dominion , Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, Will.I.Am, Leona Lewis, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc and more.

Competing songwriters -- five each week -- will be mentored by three music producers, with a rotating cast of guests filling those spots each episode. Three writers will move from the audition panel to the studio, paired with a producer, and each week's winning writer will have their song recorded and released by the week's artist judge.

Songland will premiere on May 28. The show will air on Tuesdays at 10PM ET.