Kansas Woman Dies After Rollover Near Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kansas woman died at the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 east of Boise Monday morning.

Lori Avalos, 43, of Wichita, died at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after the crash just after 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-84, according to Idaho State Police. Avalos, 43, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when she tried to pass an SUV pulling a boat, but lost control and rear-ended the SUV. The pickup went off the roadway and rolled in the median, Avalos was thrown out of the vehicle, ISP said she had not been wearing a seat belt.

Avalos' passenger, Robert Miller, 47, also of Wichita, was flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, he too was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.